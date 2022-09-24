Opposition to FAC collection in electricity bills

Opposition poured in a day after Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) announced that consumers will have to pay an extra 43 paise per unit for electricity from October after the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) accepted its application to collect the amount as Fuel Cost Adjustment Charges (FAC).

The former Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy questioned why despite copious rain and adequate energy availability, people were being burdened with high electricity tariffs.

The Karnataka Electricity Consumer Association said, “It is to be noted that the Escoms have already hiked the tariff three times this year. The hike was attributed to accumulated fuel cost adjustment charges and overall power purchase cost.

The association demanded immediate withdrawal of the “unjustified” power tariff hike and the “anti-people” amended rule of the KERC to pass the “varying cost” on to consumers. “We believe this rule is part of the government’s agenda of total privatisation of electricity.”

The FAC will be charged on every unit of sale of energy from October 2022 to March 2023.