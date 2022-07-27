Opposition slams Karnataka govt. on failure to maintain law and order

July 27, 2022 21:48 IST

The Opposition parties have condemned the State government’s failure to stop the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader on Tuesday night, and have sought the arrest of the culprits.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah condemned the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru in Dakshin Kannada and urged the police to arrest the murders and prevent unrest in the region. “The police should take action against perpetrators without any bias,” he said on Wednesday. KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar urged the police to take action as per law and announce who was behind the murder and why. “Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and the government have failed in maintaining law and order. The BJP is trying to politicise the issue to cover it’s failure. There has to be a through investigation into the incident,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad while condemning the murder of Praveen, said, “The government should not be prejudiced even before the investigation is completed and the murderers have to be identified and arrested. The murder of innocent youths has to be stopped. Coastal people should maintain peace and not fall prey to exaggeration.”

Stating that the State government has failed in preventing murders in the State after the murder of Harsha in Shivamogga, Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday asked why the State government was going ahead with celebrations (three years of the BJP regime and one-year tenure of Basavaraj Bommai).

“Peace has to prevail to celebrate. There has to be a sincere effort by all political parties under the leadership of religious heads to prevent the repeat of killings,” he told presspersons here. He also said that the State had witnessed a spate of killings during the BJP and Congress tenures.

“There is no need for emotional speeches or lip sympathy. Instead of condoling deaths, the government should take steps to prevent them. Emotional issues and murders should not be used politically,” he said.