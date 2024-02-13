Opposition slams Karnataka Governor’s speech

February 13, 2024 03:18 am | Updated 03:18 am IST - Bengaluru

The Opposition BJP and JD(S) have accused the Congress government in Karnataka of making Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot lie about its schemes and programmes in his speech.

“Mr. Gehlot was made to lie as the State government claimed credit for Central schemes and schemes of the previous BJP government. While the government claimed that drought relief has reached farmers, it should not be given in instalments. Though farmer suicides have increased, the government has not been transparent with the data,” Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok told presspersons after the Governor’s address to the legislature. The government has emptied the exchequer to fund guarantee schemes and has created economic inequality besides diverting funds from SC/ST welfare, he added.

JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy said that when the government does not have money to provide drought relief to farmers, it has provided 90 persons, including 77 legislators, Cabinet rank burdening the exchequer. He also said that the government has made the Governor lie, and added that though people have given a decisive mandate, governance has not been good. He said that there has been no reference to the Kantharaj Commission report.

BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said: “The speech was lacklustre, disappointing, and bland.”

Terming the speech as a “bundle of lies” , BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra said the government has been only revolving around guarantees and there has been no other development works . “The government is seeped in confusion over the guarantee schemes and the Governor’s speech does not provide any hope for the poor, farmers, and unemployed.”