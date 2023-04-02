Opposition slams BJP and Home Minister over cow vigilantism

April 02, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Opposition Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over cow vigilantism which allegedly led to the death of a person in Kanakapura.

Karnataka Congress tweeted several photos of the accused Puneeth Kerehalli with BJP leaders, including Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, V. Sunil Kumar, Tejaswi Surya, C.T. Ravi and asked, “whether BJP had sponsored this killing to create trouble in an election-bound State”. It demanded that the BJP leaders, he was associated with, should also be questioned.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah came down heavily on the BJP in a series of tweets. “The murder of a young man in Sathanur is a testament to goonda politics in the name of protecting religion. The incompetent Home Minister is directly responsible for the death. Murders in the name of protecting cows do not seem like a mad act by random goons. It looks like an orchestrated act to light up communal flares and polarise the electorate ahead of the elections,” he said.

While Mr. Jnanendra hit back at Mr. Siddaramaiah over his criticism of law and order in the State and criticised Mr. Siddaramaiah’s handling of the department during his tenure, he did not react to the Kanakapura case.

Former Chief Minister and JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy tweeted expressing shock over the incident and said this was the direct result of “intolerance and hatred the BJP government has nurtured in the State”. He said that the incident had happened during an election season, even as the model code of conduct was in force, only made clear the intentions behind the act. “Disrupting communal harmony in the State and creating tensions in an election season seems to be the motive behind the act,” he said.

KPCC President D. K. Shivakumar, in whose constituency the incident has taken place, has not reacted to the incident till Sunday evening. He was on a tour to Kalahasti and Tirupati on Sunday.

D.K. Suresh, MP, Bengaluru Rural, condemned the incident and said nobody should take law into their own hands, and when such incidents happen, “we wonder whether there is a government in the State”. “There are many people who issue provocative statements on social media, which has now ended up in such instances. The police need to act on such people earlier itself,” he said.