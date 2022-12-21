  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Opposition seeks discussion on BJP MP’s charge that V-C post can be ‘purchased’

December 21, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

The Opposition sought a discussion in the Legislative Council on the allegation made by a BJP MP that the post of Vice Chancellor can be ‘purchased’.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad said the matter was serious as a ruling party MP had levelled a serious allegation that concerned the state of higher education. He sought to emphasise that the allegation was not made by the Opposition, but by an elected member of the ruling party. The JD(S) too supported the demand for a discussion.

When Chairman Basavaraj Horatti refused to allow a discussion, the Opposition members trooped into the well of the House. However, they relented and returned to their seats after the Chairman said he will consider giving them an opportunity to raise the issue if they give a notice in advance. He said he will not be able to accommodate their request for a discussion when other subjects were already listed on the agenda.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Belgaum / political parties / state politics / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.