Opposition parties seek ₹50,000 cr. package for Karnataka

The Opposition parties including Congress and Janata Dal (S) on Friday asked the State government to put pressure on the Centre to declare the COVID-19 pandemic as “national disaster” and sought a special package of ₹50,000 crore to the State.

Congress and JD(S) leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, KPCC president-designate D.K. Shivakumar, H. D. Revanna and H.K. Kumaraswamy, attended a meeting of all parties chaired by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at his home office “Krishna” and submitted a charter of demands to the State government for ensuring speedy recovery of the economy which was in distress owing to lockdown. The representatives of farmers’ organisations also attended the meeting.

Mr .Siddaramaiah made a series of tweets and urged the State government to announce a special package of ₹10,000 crore to give impetus for MSMEs and ensure job creation. He also demanded waiver of three months’ interest on loans borrowed by MSMEs from banks and financial institutions.

The Congress urged the government to provide relief of ₹10,000 to all organised and unorganised sector workers, including artists and migrants, during lockdown.

Along with monetary compensation, the Congress leader suggested to the government to deliver 10 kg rice, milk and other essential commodities to BPL families, if they do not have BPL cards.

Noting difficulties faced by farmers, the Congress leader asked the government to release minimum of ₹10,000 crore to all co-operative banks and financial institutions to provide loans at zero interest to the farmers to procure seed, fertilizer, essential medicines and other equipment.

The Opposition stressed the necessity of scientifically assessing the loss incurred by farmers, fruit growers, and owners of domestic animals (poultry and other livestock) for providing compensation of at least 50% of the loss.

Leaders wanted the government to set up a revolving fund of at least ₹5,000 crore and use it to open procurement centers at the panchayat level to buy farmers’ produce in case the market price falls below the cost price.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said “The government should immediately arrange facilities to provide transportation and marketing facilities for the cultivation and sale of flowers, fruits, vegetables and crops. The government should procure directly from the farmers if there are no traders to buy”.