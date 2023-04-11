Opposition raking up Amul row to target 50 lakh farmer families: Karnataka Milk Federation Chairman Balachandra Jharkiholi

April 11, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - Belagavi

Amidst the controversy over Amul’s entry into the Bengaluru market, Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) Chairman Balachandra Jharkiholi on Tuesday (April 11) said the row has been instigated by the opposition parties who are politicising the issue, keeping an eye on the elections.

“I do not know why senior leaders like Siddharamaiah and D.K. Shivakumar, who have vast administrative experience, are making allegations. I think it is because over 50 lakh farmer families are connected with KMF. Political vested interests are trying to use the ongoing controversy to create a bad image of the BJP,’‘ he told reporters, adding that there was no proposal to merge KMF with Amul.

He clarified that he was the lone director on the KMF board with an affiliation with the BJP. “All the other 18 directors belong either to the JD(S) or the Congress,’‘ he said.

‘KMF and Amul can’t be merged’

“Some political leaders are making such allegations. All of them are false and baseless. Neither are there any such developments, nor will we allow them,’ he said. “Even if the Union government were to make any attempt to absorb KMF into any federal agency or multi-state cooperative agency, I will personally oppose it. Both are independent entities with elected management bodies. They cannot be merged. One cannot take over the other. It is impossible,” Mr. Jharkiholi said.

“Some people are citing Cooperation Minister Amit Shah’s statement made in Mandya about the milk cooperative sector. The Union minister did not say anything about the merger of the two federations. He only spoke about the two working together to serve a bigger market.”

Inherently strong

When asked about the statement of Jayen Mehta, GCMMF MD, that it was planning to enter untapped markets using modern marketing techniques, including the opening of exclusive Amul showrooms in six months, Balachandra Jarkiholi said it would pose no threat as KMF was inherently strong.

He conceded that the financial strength of Amul was three to four times more than that of KMF but said that KMF had the competitive advantage of buyer-seller networks and the dedicated production units and cold chain.

He claimed that he had opposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade zones and that he had worked with GCMMF and other federations to create awareness against it in 2020. “We sent over 25 lakh letters to the Prime Minister’s Office and Mr. Shah’s office against this move. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Shah have assured us that such proposals will not be brought forth again,’‘ he said.

Mr. Jharkiholi clarified that the recruitment examination in the KMF was done with “utmost transparency”, and there were no irregularities involved. “Just because we outsourced the recruitment process to the Institute of Rural Management, Anand, we are facing allegations of recruiting north Indians and Gujaratis. That is baseless,’‘ he said.

