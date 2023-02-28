Opposition questions PM’s lavish praise on BSY

February 28, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Hassan/BENGALURU

Suspecting political benefits behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lavish praises on veteran BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa during his visit to Shivamogga, the Opposition Congress and JD(S) have wondered why he was made to abruptly step down as Chief Minister.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar wanted to know why the BJP forced Mr. Yediyurappa to step down from the post.

Addressing Praja Dwani rally at Alur in Hassan district on Tuesday, Mr. Shivakumar said, “Mr. Modi has showered praises on Yediyurappa during his visit to Shivamogga on Monday. If he had such high opinion about Mr. Yediyurappa, why did the BJP force him to step down? Why did the BJP force him to leave the office in tears?”

Mr. Shivakumar said the BJP government had made 600 promises in its manifesto. However, a majority of them remained unimplemented. The government had been engaged in corruption in all sectors. During their rule, he said, a senior IPS officer was imprisoned for corruption in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors.

The Congress, he said, would implement the recommendations of the seventh pay commission if it came to power after the elections. “The government employees have decided to go on strike over the issue. The administration will come to a standstill. Now, I wish to assure the employees that the Congress will ensure the pay is revised as per the recommendations,” he said.

Meanwhile Congress MLA Priyank Kharge on Tuesday claimed that the charisma of Mr. Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah will not working in the State in the forthcoming elections to the Legislative Assembly.

He ridiculed frequent visits of the central leaders of the BJP and said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his Cabinet and the entire BJP unit have lost credibility. “The charisma of Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah and J.P. Nadda is not working here and hence they are visiting frequently and offering false promises to voters,” the Congress leader alleged.

The people of Shivamogga expected Mr. Modi to save the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant that employs thousands of people. “But the PM was keen on telling people to turn on their mobile torch lights for Mr. Yediyurappa. Make In India is just another gimmick of BJP”, he claimed.

Former MLC and Congress spokesperson Ramesh Babu alleged ₹80 crore kickback in the Excise Department. The corruption was rampant in the BJP government and Mr. Bommai and his Cabinet colleagues have siphoned off funds, he alleged.