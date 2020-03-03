Opposition protest disrespect to Constitution, says Speaker

Women legislators at the Assembly session.

BENGALURU

03 March 2020 22:15 IST

Govt. acting against Constitution principles by shielding MLA: Oppn.

Angered by the Opposition Congress’ refusal to withdraw its protest in the Legislative Assembly against the controversial remarks of BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal even after he initiated a special debate on Constitution, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Tuesday said their protest had brought disrespect to the Constitution, people of the State and the House.

“Your protest is against the spirit of the Constitution. I do not agree with your conduct of refusing to withdraw the protest even after the Speaker has ruled against it,” Mr. Kageri said. Before beginning his speech, the Speaker made an appeal to the Opposition members, who were staging a dharna in the well of the House, to end their protest and go back to their seats. When the Opposition members did not heed, he adjourned the House for some time.

When the Opposition members refused to withdraw their protest even after the House reassembled, he read out his speech amidst slogan-shouting by the protesting members.

Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi alleged that the Congress’ protest showed that they did not respect the Constitution. This angered the Opposition, who shot back, saying that it was the government which was acting against the principles of the Constitution by shielding the ruling party MLA who had made derogatory remarks against a veteran freedom fighter.

In his speech, Mr. Kageri traced the history of the Constitution and outlined its aspirations. He appealed to the members to work towards creating awareness as well as commitment among youth about the aspirations of the Constitution.

Setting the agenda for debate, he observed that there were questions on the extent to which the Constitution could bring about transformation and whether such a change could be above people’s mandate. “Also there was a question as to what extent the Constitution could change itself to suit the changed political and social circumstances,” he noted.