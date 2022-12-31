Opposition parties in Karnataka hit back at Amit Shah on corruption charge

December 31, 2022 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST - Bengaluru

The Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular), which were criticised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah over corruption at a rally in Mandya on Friday, attacked him, pointing at the alleged corrupt practises of the incumbent BJP government in Karnataka.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said: “It is laughable that corruption allegations have been made by Mr. Shah... His arrogance of making such a statement while State BJP leaders are seeking 40% commission in recruitment, transfer, promotion, allocation of grants, project implementation and bill repayment. The BJP government in Karnataka is an illicit child of Operation Kamala.”

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that Mr. Shah is unsuccessfully trying to mislead people of Mandya.

“Is it a lie that the entire country has become an ATM for BJP?” he asked. “Which ATM received 40% commission and proceeds of PSI scam? Which hundi received the money made during COVID-19? Which ATM funded the Operation Kamala?”

He further said: “After bringing down my government, BJP implemented Commission Vikas and Legislators Purchase Vikasa.”

Mr. Kumaraswamy also said that the BJP speaks of improving temples and on the other hand uses gods for political gains.

