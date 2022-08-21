Opposition or support for Savarkar, Tipu should only be done rationally: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaking to presspersons in Haveri on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SANJAY RITTI

Referring to the ideological differences surrounding V.D. Savarkar and Tipu Sultan, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that as there were historical facts and arguments both in favour of and against them, they should be opposed rationally instead of coming to streets.

Speaking to presspersons at Hubballi Airport on Sunday, Mr. Bommai said differences were bound to occur on historical facts and developments and they should be argued or defended rationally on ideological grounds. They should not be fought on the streets, leading to a law and order problem, he said.

Mr. Bommai recalled the statement of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who had termed Savarkar as “great son of the country”. In a democratic setup, the onus was on leaders on what platform they would defend it or argue against it. If this aspect was understood, it would be possible even to work amid differences, he said.

The Chief Minister’s statement on supporting or defending Savarkar and Tipu ideologically and rationally without coming to the street has assumed political importance in the wake of such a tussle witnessing communal tension in Shivamogga recently. His remarks are also being seen as a message to both the ruling as well as the Opposition parties.

On the incident of throwing an egg on the car of Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, he said an investigation was being carried out and directions had been issued to the police to provide adequate security cover to him. However, it was left to political parties to decide on how far they would take the matter further. At the same time, it was the responsibility of all political parties to maintain law and order, he said.

Panchamasali issue

Later in the day, the Chief Minister told presspersons in Haveri that he would speak to the seer of Panchamasali Peetha on the issue of Category 2-A reservation for Panchamasali community. It might be recalled that the seer, Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami, had set August 22 as the deadline for meeting the community’s demand on reservation.

Mr. Bommai clarified that it was not a deadline and earlier also he had made it clear that any decision on the issue would be taken after the report of the backward classes commission. “Now the commission’s work has seen much progress. Once it makes its recommendations, further action will be taken. There are various constitutional parameters, Supreme Court judgments and laws on the issue of reservation. So the recommendations will be considered keeping in mind the legal aspects, and steps will be taken to provide justice to the community. I will speak to the swamiji giving details of the progress on the issue,” he said.

On corruption charges, Mr. Bommai said that people had already seen the Congress rule for five years and then rejected them. Ultimately people would decide on this issue and vote during elections, he said.