Opposition misleading farmers: MP

YADGIR

06 October 2020 21:52 IST

Member of Parliament Raja Amareshwar Naik has said that the amendments to APMC Act will not harm the purpose and functions of the marketing committees. Speaking to media persons in Yadgir on Tuesday, he said that with an intention to protect the interests of farmers, the State government has brought amendments to the Act. But, the Opposition parties have been trying to mislead the farming communities with false statements, he said. “Neither APMCs will be removed nor farmers will be meted out injustice by the amendments,” he said and added that it is necessary to create awareness among the general public and farmers about the amendments.

