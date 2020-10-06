Karnataka

Opposition misleading farmers: MP

Member of Parliament Raja Amareshwar Naik has said that the amendments to APMC Act will not harm the purpose and functions of the marketing committees. Speaking to media persons in Yadgir on Tuesday, he said that with an intention to protect the interests of farmers, the State government has brought amendments to the Act. But, the Opposition parties have been trying to mislead the farming communities with false statements, he said. “Neither APMCs will be removed nor farmers will be meted out injustice by the amendments,” he said and added that it is necessary to create awareness among the general public and farmers about the amendments.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 6, 2020 9:53:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/opposition-misleading-farmers-mp/article32785535.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story