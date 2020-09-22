Opposition members walk out of Karnataka Council over COVID-19 questions

Members of the Opposition in the Legislative Council staged a walkout on Tuesday after accusing Health Minister B. Sriramulu of not answering their queries on the alleged irregularities in the purchase of medical equipment to deal with COVID-19.
“The Minister did not answer our queries and the government has failed in handling the pandemic. The Minister says that only God can help, but in this situation even God cannot help us,” Leader of the Opposition S.R. Patil said before walking out of the Council.
This was after Mr. Sriramulu, without going into the details, said, “The current situation is likely to continue for the next two or three months and we have to live with the pandemic.” While he defended the government’s work, he acknowledged that the lockdown had inconvenienced people and affected businesses.
Earlier in the day, Congress chief whip M. Narayanswamy referred to the human tragedies during COVID-19 and said, “People died while walking home, businesses were lost, and farmers were affected. The food relief kits meant for migrant workers were diverted.”
