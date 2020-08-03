Opposition leaders wish Yediyurappa a speedy recovery from COVID-19

BENGALURU

03 August 2020 23:18 IST

As Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa announced his admission to hospital following a positive COVID-19 test, senior Opposition leaders in the State wished him a speedy recovery.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah took to Twitter soon after Mr. Yediyurappa informed the public about his health status. “I wish Mr. B.S. Yediyurappa a speedy recovery and to return with good health to continue his work for the people,” he wrote.

Another former Chief Minister, H.D. Kumaraswamy of the JD(S), also took to Twitter to wish the Chief Minister a speedy recovery. “I am anxious to hear that Chief Minister has tested positive. I pray to Almighty for his speedy recovery. I also appeal to the representatives of the people involved in public work to be cautious and to take precautions,” he said. Mr. Kumaraswamy also wished Union Home Minister Amit Shah a speedy recovery.

