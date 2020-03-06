Opposition leaders slam Karnataka Budget

Bengaluru

06 March 2020 00:35 IST

Describing the Budget as lacking in vision, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah ridiculed Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa by saying that his wearing a green shawl would not result in the welfare of farmers.

In a series of tweets, he alleged that the Chief Minister had betrayed farmers. He said the Budget was not clear on the status of farm loan waiver. He also criticised the reduction in allocation for the SC and ST sub-plan. He added that there was no mention of minority welfare in the Budget. “An unexpected Budget from B.S. Yediyurappa. He calls himself son of a farmer, but this is an anti-farmer budget. A complete failure to boost economy, to realise inclusive development and to improve standard of living,” he tweeted.

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy also criticised the lack of clarity in the Budget. “Our State has not slacked in tax collection. We have almost reached the revenue targets of the last Budget. The problem is with the Union government not giving our rightful share,” he said.

