Opposition leaders making false charges against BJP government: Eshwarappa

Reacting strongly to the criticism levelled at Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa by his predecessors Siddaramaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy over his “tightrope walk” statement and the execution of relief works in flood-affected areas, K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for RDPR, said on Monday that the government was doing “commendable work” but Opposition leaders were trying to draw political mileage by levelling false charges.

Addressing a programme held at the parade ground of the District Armed Reserve Police in the city to lay the foundation stone for various development works, Mr. Eshwarappa, who had recently rebuked Mr. Yediyurappa for quittingthe BJP in the past, requested the Chief Minister, who was present on the dais, not to get perturbed by the criticism. Praising him for the way in which relief works were being executed, he said that all BJP legislators would extend cooperation on this matter. He said even the Centre would soon announce a fair compensation for Karnataka for relief work.

Justifying the “tightrope walk” statement, he said that the words of Mr. Yediyurappa were issued in a fit of emotion. “As the people in flood-affected areas have high hopes of the State government, the inability to immediately respond to their problem might have compelled him to vent,” he said.

The Minister expressed ire against Mr. Siddaramaiah for demanding Mr. Yediyurappa’s resignation. On Mr. Kumaraswamy’s tweet urging the CM to look from the tightrope at the plight of the people affected by floods, Mr. Eshwarappa said that while running the coalition government, Mr. Kumaraswamy had failed to come to the rescue of farmers who incurred losses on account of drought. Claiming that funds released for drought relief were misused during Mr. Siddaramaiah’s tenure as Chief Minister, he said that a thorough probe should be conducted in this regard.

Mr. Eshwarappa also expressed displeasure that his statement on the limited success Mr. Yediyurappa had had with the Karnataka Janata Paksha had been “blown out of proportion by some vested interests to create rift between the leaders”.