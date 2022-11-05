Opposition leaders hit out at Health Minister

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 05, 2022 22:46 IST

Opposition leaders have hit out at Health Minister K. Sudhakar over what they described as his “insensitive remarks” following the death of a woman and her twin newborns in Tumakuru due to medical negligence.

In a series of tweets, former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy said that it was insensitive of the Minister to ask if there were no medical negligence cases during their terms rather than take moral responsibility for the deaths of the woman and her newborns after she was turned away from a government hospital for not having Aadhaar and Tayi card.

“Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should dismiss him from the Cabinet,” demanded Mr. Kumaraswamy. Mr. Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders also made a similar demand.

