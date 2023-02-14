ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition leaders demand reversal of decision to close down VISL at Bhadravati

February 14, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Minister of Steel had informed the Rajya Sabha that closure was initiated due to high costs, low volume of production, and lack of an operational captive iron ore mine

The Hindu Bureau

Amidst protests by workers on closure of the historic Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISP) at Bhadravathi in Shivamoga district, both the Houses of Legislature on Tuesday saw demand by the Opposition to reverse the decision taken by the Union government.

Minister of Steel Jyotiraditya M. Scindia had informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday that the process of closing VISL was initiated due to high costs, low volume of production, and the lack of an operational captive iron ore mine in Karnataka.

Launching a scathing attack on the government in the Legislative Council, Leader of Opposition B.K. Hariprasad said this amounted to an ‘act of treason’. He said the company started in 1918 by the Wadiyars has been the pride of Karnataka. 

“Why is the government privatising public enterprises including VISL, Mysore Soaps and Detergents and Mysore Lamps? Is this Karnataka model? This is nothing but an act of treason,” he said.

Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh R. Nirani defended the privatisation and said initially industries were being set up by kings. Subsequently, State and Union governments took up the task of setting up industries and this was followed by the cooperative sector. “But now, no new companies are set up by the government in any State. Privatisation is being mooted to ensure revival of the sick companies so that employment opportunities are created,” he said.

Objecting to this, Mr. Hariprasad said: “If the government has guts, it should privatise Mandya Sugar Factory. Will the people spare you if you do that? Can you afford to do that?” Continuing his attack he said, “HMT closed down, ITI closed down, why did you privatise Mangaluru Airport which was a profit making enterprise?”

Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah also took exception to the Centre’s decision to close down the unit and urged the State government to prevail upon the Centre to reconsider its decision. Expressing concern that a large number of workers would lose their jobs if the unit was closed, he urged the State government to bring pressure on the Centre not to close it down.

