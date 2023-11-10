ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition leader to be elected on Nov. 17

November 10, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a first announcement, hours after he was appointed the Karnataka party chief, B.Y. Vijayendra announced that the Leader of the Opposition will be elected at the BJP legislature Party Meeting on November 17.

“The meeting will be held coming Friday where Central observers will also take part and we will elect the Leader of the Opposition that day,” Mr. Vijayendra said. 

While former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Vijayapura MLA and former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal were seen as frontrunners for the post earlier, it is very unlikely that another Lingayat leader will be anointed, party sources said. BJP circles were abuzz with speculation that the party may choose either a Other Backward Classes (OBC) face or a Vokkaliga leader. However, a senior leader said that the alliance with Janata Dal (Secular) led by H.D. Kumaraswamy, a dominating presence in the Assembly, may scuttle the chances of Vokkaligas as well. “Either an OBC leader may be chosen, or a dark horse may emerge. The party may also want to opt for a Hindutva face in the Assembly to maintain the balance,” he said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The names of V. Sunil Kumar, from the Billava-Ediga community, and projected as the next OBC face of the party, and also from the Hindutva stables, has now emerged as a frontrunner. However, the names of C.N. Ashwath Narayan and Basavaraj Bommai continue to do the rounds. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US