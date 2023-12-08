Opposition leader Ashok acknowledges lack of communication and coordination

December 08, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Belagavi

A day after lack of coordination among the BJP legislators on the Floor of the House came to the fore, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok acknowledged that problems in communicating to his party leaders had led to the situation.

“The decision to walk out was taken as Basanagouda Patil R. Yatnal felt that time has been lost since Wednesday and a dharna would further take away time. In case the dharna continued on Friday, there would have been no time to discuss the North Karnataka issues. It was on his advise that we decided to walk out and the decision was jointly taken by Mr. Yatnal, S. Suresh Kumar, Araga Jnanendra, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, and B.Y. Vijayendra,” Mr. Ashok told presspersons here.

On Thursday, the BJP was left red-faced as some seniors walked out of the house and many junior legislators stayed back to stage dharna after disagreeing with the response of Home Minister G. Parameshwara over the alleged attack on BJP worker in Belagavi recently.

He said: “We decided to walk out as the Congress has been accusing us of not allowing the discussion on North Karnataka in the House. The decision was not communicated, which resulted in lack of coordination. We will set it right.”

Coming to his rescue, Mr. Yatnal said that the legislators have to listen to the instructions of the Leader of the Opposition.

Meanwhile, lapping up the opportunity to attack the BJP, several Congress Ministers, including Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, pointed out at the chinks within the BJP over the recent appointments.