Opposition is daydreaming about bringing down Congress govt., says M.B. Patil

July 25, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Belagavi

“If the Opposition leaders think that they can bring down the Congress government in the State, they are daydreaming,” M.B. Patil, Industries Minister and Congress leader, said in Konur village of Vijayapura district on Tuesday.

“If this government has to fall, it needs resignations or defection of over 60 Congress MLAs. But not a single ruling party MLA will do that. Some Opposition leaders may be thinking about it. And, it is nothing but daydreaming,” he said.

“The Congress government is doing well. It is implementing pro-people programmes and development schemes. It will not only complete its term but it will also be re-elected in the next Assembly polls,” Mr. Patil said.

To a query on some MLAs writing a letter to the Chief Minister against Ministers, Mr. Patil said that it is natural that legislators have some grievances. “I do not have clear information on any such letter. But it is natural for them to have grievances. They have a lot of pressure from the people of their constituencies and they should face it. They can speak about such issues openly in the Legislative Party meeting tomorrow. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will discuss about all such issues and resolve them,” he said.

