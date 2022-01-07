Opposition in Sringeri to arrest of tahsildar for demanding bribe

A section of residents in the temple town opposed the arrest of the tahsildar by the Anti Corruption Bureau

The arrest of Sringeri tahsildar R. Ambuja by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) police at Sringeri on January 6 evening was opposed by a group of people who are believed to be supporters of political parties. They gathered in front of the Inspection Bungalow, where the ACB officials were completing the formalities of arrest, and demanded release of the tahsildar.

Following a complaint by Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Kavadi village, the ACB arrested village accountant Siddappa while accepting a bribe of ₹25,000 from the complainant. On further inquiry, police arrested tahsildar Ambuja as well.

The complainant had applied for regularisation of his residential property, for which the officials had demanded a bribe of ₹60,000. The ACB caught Siddappa taking the first instalment of ₹25,000.

As news of the arrest spread, supporters of political parties assembled at the Inspection Bungalow and urged the ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police C.R. Geetha to release the tahsildar. Some of them defended the tahsildar stating that many people had been able to get their properties approved and land granted after she took charge in Sringeri.

However, Ms. Geetha insisted that she was acting on the procedure laid down by law.

Later, the ACB officials presented the arrested officials before the judicial magistrate. Both were remanded in judicial custody.

A few people staged a protest on January 7 as well opposing the arrest.