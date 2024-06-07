Referring to rejection of National Education Policy 2020 by Karnataka, Karigoleshwar, Principal of Government First Grade College, Jewargi, held that the protest by students and resistance from other stakeholders had forced the State Government to reject NEP 2020.

“NEP 2020 was against the interests of students from poor backgrounds. It was designed to snatch education from deprived sections. I am happy that students in Karnataka raised their voices and took to the streets, which forced the State Government to reject NEP 2020. As a result, the four-year degree course introduced as per the NEP 2020 is also cancelled. The students should also raise their voices for comprehensive and scientific education, expansion of infrastructure in the field of education,” Mr. Karigoleshwar said at a students’ conference at Kannada Bhavan in Kalaburagi on June 6.

The event was organised by All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), a frontal organisation of The Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist).

Abhaya Diwakar, State vice-president of AIDSO, condemned the BJP-led Union Government for adamantly implementing the NEP 2020 despite stiff resistance and opposition from most of the stakeholders.

“The NEP 2020 was drafted and introduced without consulting key stakeholders, such as teachers, students and parents. The policy was basically designed to deprive disadvantaged communities of their right to education. The Union Government was so adamant that it did not care about the protests and the opposition, and went ahead to implement it. The previous BJP government in the State started implementing the new policy. Attempts were made to close down governments schools under the guise of merger. Three-year degree course was replaced by four-year degree course. The lessons about the patriotic personalities, such as Bhagat Singh and Swamy Vivekananda, were removed from textbooks. After a prolonged struggle by the students, the present Congress government announced withdrawal of NEP 2020,” she said.

Hanamanth S.H., State vice-president of AIDSO, recalled how students had mobilised one crore signatures against NEP 2020.

“One crore people signed the petition opposing NEP 2020, and six lakh of them were from Kalaburagi. This campaign helped in spreading awareness about the anti-student education policy among the people and encouraging them to join the resistance movement. Collective and uncompromising struggles are the only way to beat the anti-people governments,” he said.