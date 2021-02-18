‘Opposition does not farmers to prosper’

Hassan

18 February 2021 20:01 IST

BJP leader Arun Singh defends corporate entry into farm sector

Stating that a majority of farmers in the country were happy with the BJP rule in the country, BJP General Secretary Arun Singh said the Opposition parties were opposing the new farm laws as they did not want the farmers to prosper.

Addressing party workers in Hassan on Wednesday, Mr. Singh, who is in charge of the party in Karnataka, said the Centre was committed to increasing the farmers' income. The government did not intend to close APMC markets; instead, the number of markets was being increased. “Farmers will get good price and investment in the agriculture sectors only when corporate companies enter the field. The corporate companies cannot give a competent price to the produces if they did not have an agreement with the farmers. These are all good measures in the interest of farmers”, he said.

A majority of the farmers had been happy with the government’s measures. “However, the parties which have been supporting the middlemen are opposing the farm laws and misleading the public. Earlier, they were supporting the farmers’ protests indirectly, now they have entered the protest directly. Besides that, communists who do not want the country to progress, are actively involved in these protests”, he commented.

Mr. Arun Singh called upon the workers to strengthen the party’s base by bringing new people into the party fold. The party had constituted different cells representing many sections of society. The members of the cells had to interact with people regularly and spread the message of the party and its achievement. “This is the party with the highest number of elected representatives in the country. And, it is the biggest party in the world itself. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is respected by people across the world. There are many positive things about the party, with which you can enter into a dialogue with any person and bring him to the party”, he said.

The Congress workers could not strengthen their party’s base by speaking about their leader Rahul Gandhi, who hardly spoke about the budget during the debate on the budget. “Nobody can attract people towards the Congress keeping him as a leader”, he said.

He also said that both the Congress and the JD(S) were on the decline in the State. In Hassan, at present, the BJP had only one MLA. “In the election, we will win all Aassembly seats of Hassan districts”, he said.

BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah, Lok Sabha member Shivakumar Udasi, Rajya Sabha member K. Narayan, Hassan district BJP president H.K. Suresh, Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda and others were present.

More than 850 party workers, representing different cells of the organisation, attended the meeting.