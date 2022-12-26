ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition dharna over withdrawal of revised pay for guest lecturers of UoM

December 26, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

The Opposition staged a dharna in the Legislative Council on Monday over the State government’s refusal to intervene in the decision of University of Mysore to withdraw the revised pay scales for guest lecturers.

When JD(S) MLC Marithibbe Gowda raised the issue in the House, Minister for Higher Education Ashwath Narayan said the decision to withdraw the revision was taken by the University’s Finance Department and the State government has decided to stand by the decision.

However, Mr. Gowda said the Minister’s reply was “insensitive and irresponsible” and entered the well of the House. Soon, other members of the JD (S) and Congress too joined Mr Gowda, who began shouting slogans against Mr. Ashwath Narayan’s “insensitive” reply in the regard.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

With the dharna holding up the proceedings of the House, Chairman Basavaraj Horatti adjourned the House for some time and called Mr. Gowda, Mr. Ashwath Narayan and leaders of Congress and JD (S) to his chambers to sort out the issue.

Later, when the House resumed, Mr. Ashwath Narayan informed the House that he will invite Mr. Gowda for a meeting to discuss the demands. Mr Gowda and other members of the Opposition returned to their respective seats after the Minister’s assurance.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US