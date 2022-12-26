Opposition dharna over withdrawal of revised pay for guest lecturers of UoM

December 26, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Opposition staged a dharna in the Legislative Council on Monday over the State government’s refusal to intervene in the decision of University of Mysore to withdraw the revised pay scales for guest lecturers.

When JD(S) MLC Marithibbe Gowda raised the issue in the House, Minister for Higher Education Ashwath Narayan said the decision to withdraw the revision was taken by the University’s Finance Department and the State government has decided to stand by the decision.

However, Mr. Gowda said the Minister’s reply was “insensitive and irresponsible” and entered the well of the House. Soon, other members of the JD (S) and Congress too joined Mr Gowda, who began shouting slogans against Mr. Ashwath Narayan’s “insensitive” reply in the regard.

With the dharna holding up the proceedings of the House, Chairman Basavaraj Horatti adjourned the House for some time and called Mr. Gowda, Mr. Ashwath Narayan and leaders of Congress and JD (S) to his chambers to sort out the issue.

Later, when the House resumed, Mr. Ashwath Narayan informed the House that he will invite Mr. Gowda for a meeting to discuss the demands. Mr Gowda and other members of the Opposition returned to their respective seats after the Minister’s assurance.