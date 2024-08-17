GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Opposition demands Karnataka CM’s resignation, claim vindication of stand on MUDA ‘scam’

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok termed the Governor’s decision a vindication of their protest and ‘Mysuru Chalo’ padyatra

Published - August 17, 2024 01:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
BJP and JD(S) had orgased a padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru to highlight alleged irregularities in allotment of sites by MUDA.

BJP and JD(S) had orgased a padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru to highlight alleged irregularities in allotment of sites by MUDA. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) have demanded that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resign immediately and make way for an independent probe into the alleged MUDA ‘scam’ in the light of the Governor’s sanction to prosecute him

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok termed the Governor’s decision a vindication of their protest and ‘Mysuru Chalo’ padyatra. He demanded that the Chief Minister resign immediately and handing over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). “When the then governor of the State sanctioned prosecution against then chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa, he resigned. Will the Congress agree if we say the decision to accord sanction for prosecution then was political vendetta? Siddaramaiah should now follow the precedent set by Mr. Yediyurappa, and immediately resign,” he said. 

BJP State president B. Y. Vijayendra, who led the padayatra to Mysuru over the alleged MUDA ‘scam’, also demanded the Chief Minister’s resignation. “Despite a trove of documents that indicted him, the Chief Minister has been shamelessly holding on to his chair. Now that the Governor has sanctioned prosecution against him, he should resign immediately, and protect the honour of the chair,” he said. 

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, president of the JD(S) Youth Wing, who led the padyatra to Mysuru, said the Governor’s decision was a vindication of the padyatra by BJP and JD(S). “The Chief Minister has no option left. He has to accept wrong-doing, and bow out respectfully. If not, our struggle will continue,” he said.

