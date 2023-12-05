HamberMenu
Opposition demands govt. commitment on implementing Seventh Pay Commission report

December 05, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau
KARNATAKA BELAGAVI 05/12/2023 A view of the Legislative Council session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi .

KARNATAKA BELAGAVI 05/12/2023 A view of the Legislative Council session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi . | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

The Opposition BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) began a dharna in the Well of the Legislative Council on Tuesday demanding that the government should commit itself to accepting the Seventh Pay Commission Report and implementing its recommendations.

When the Opposition refused to budge, Deputy Chairman of the House M.K. Pranesh, who was presiding over, adjourned the House till Wednesday.

Raising the matter under Rule 330, BJP member Y.A. Narayana Swamy questioned the government’s decision to extend the tenure of the commission to submit its report till March 15, 2024. If the model code of conduct for the next Lok Sabha elections was announced in March, then the government would not be in a position to take any decision on the report. Later, there will be a series of elections — to the Legislative Council, and zilla and taluk panchayats. Hence, there would be a delay of about a year in taking a decision. It appears that the extension given to the commission is intentional and raises a question over the financial stability of the government, he said.

Many other members of the Opposition who spoke concurred with Mr. Swamy and supported the demand.

Replying on behalf of the government, Floor Leader of the House N.S. Boseraju said the government was committed to protecting the interests of government employees. It will take a call once the report was ready. “The government will study the pros and cons of the recommendations and take a decision,” he said.

Not satisfied with the reply, the Opposition members, except A. Vishwanath and Marithibbe Gowda, stormed to the Well of the House, shouted slogans against the government and displayed placards. At one point, members of the Treasury Benches also shouted slogans against the BJP.

A written reply by the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah placed in the House said that the government was expecting the final report of the commission.

