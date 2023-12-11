HamberMenu
Opposition demands farm loan waiver

December 11, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Opposition members in the Legislative Council on Monday urged the State government to waive farm loans in view of drought and announce ₹ 10,000 crore for drought-relief operations.

Participating in the debate over drought after moving the privilege motion, the Opposition members said that farmers are ending their lives and many are migrating to urban areas.

N. Ravi Kumar of the BJP said that the government has not credited ₹2,000 as drought relief it had announced to farmers. He questioned the government withdrawing ₹4,000 meant for farmers under the Krishi Samman scheme announced by the previous BJP government.

Marithibbe Gowda of the Janata Dal (Secular) said that the government should also waive revenue and water tax and ensure that those migrating from rural areas got daily wages in villages. It should provide three-phase power supply to farmers during day time and not at night.

