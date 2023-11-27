Opposition criticises ‘roughing up’ of PSI exam aspirants at Janaspandana

November 27, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Opposition BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) on Monday slammed the government for ill-treating aspirants for police sub-inspectors’ posts who had arrived at the Janaspandana programme of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to seek postponement of the exams.

The candidates sat on a protest in front of the Chief Minister’s residence seeking postponement of exams since they are under pressure and anxious to get selected. They said that 30-day window is too small to prepare since many had started working part-time or full-time since the last examination. The police took them into custody later.

“The police insulted the unemployed youth who had come with a request to give more time to prepare for the exams for 545 posts of police sub inspectors,” BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra said on social media platform X. “They have gone through tough times since the examination scam. The Chief Minister should have heard them sympathetically. Instead, he chose to arrest them,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The time fixed to prepare for exams is unscientific. The government should postpone the examination and reduce the anxiety of the aspirants,” the JD(S) said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.