Opposition coalition may be called INDIA — Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance

July 18, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The opposition alliance is likely to be named INDIA (Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance), sources said on Tuesday, adding that most leaders agree on it though there is no final decision yet.

Top leaders of 26 opposition parties are meeting here to discuss a united strategy to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Indicating that such a name is being considered, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore said on Twitter, “INDIA will win.” “Chak De! INDIA,” tweeted Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien even as the meeting was underway.