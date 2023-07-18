HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Opposition coalition may be called INDIA — Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance

Indicating that such a name is being considered, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore said on Twitter, ‘INDIA will win’

July 18, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressing mediapersons after the meeting of opposition parties, in Bengaluru on July 18, 2023.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressing mediapersons after the meeting of opposition parties, in Bengaluru on July 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

The opposition alliance is likely to be named INDIA (Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance), sources said on Tuesday, adding that most leaders agree on it though there is no final decision yet.

Top leaders of 26 opposition parties are meeting here to discuss a united strategy to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Indicating that such a name is being considered, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore said on Twitter, “INDIA will win.” “Chak De! INDIA,” tweeted Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien even as the meeting was underway.

Related Topics

Karnataka / politics (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.