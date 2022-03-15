Opposition calls for priority to girls’ education

Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Deve Gowda | Photo Credit: File photo

March 15, 2022 21:45 IST

Matter not solved, only aggravated: HDD

While Opposition leaders in the State have called upon all students and parents to respect the order of the High Court of Karnataka, they have demanded that the State Government prioritise girls’ education.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda has said that the matter is “not solved and has only been aggravated”.

“It is a unanimous judgment by a three-judge Bench led by the Chief Justice himself. However, agitations and protests are still going on in the State. The matter has not been solved but is only further aggravated. Now it is important what steps the State Government takes, it should hold mutual discussions with all political parties and try to resolve the dispute,” he said, speaking to a news agency outside Parliament. To question, he said he would appeal to the girls to go to schools if the schools have opened and the Government takes necessary steps to ensure their safety.

N.A. Haris, Congress MLA, said it was wrong to interpret the High Court order as a “ban on hijab” in classrooms. “The High Court order has only upheld the authority of the College Development Committees to prescribe a uniform. Even now the Government can and should show a generous attitude and allow hijabs along with uniforms,” he said, adding the High Court order would also be challenged in the Supreme Court

Leader of Opposition in the assembly and Congress leader Siddaramaiah said he would respond in detail only after reading the full text of the judgement, but appealed to all students to obey the order and asked the state government to prioritise education of the girls. Congress leader Priyank Kharge said more responsibility lies with the state government. “The government should organise bridge classes and its priority now must be to ensure all students write the upcoming exams rather than hijabs, saffron shawls and other religious symbols,” he said.

JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy said while everyone must follow the High Court order, the Government must immediately take corrective measures to bring the education sector in the state back on track. “Violence and riots in campuses have had a negative impact on the children. There is anxiety. All these need to be set right,” he said, adding he would discuss the issue in the Assembly on Wednesday.