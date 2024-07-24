Opposition BJP-JD(S) members resort to night-long dharna in Legislature demanding debate on MUDA scam

The Opposition BJP and JD(S) resorted to a night-long dharna in both Houses of the Karnataka legislature on Wednesday demanding permission to discuss alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), including allotment of 14 alternative sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife.

The Opposition members, led by Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok, stayed back in the Assembly hall while their counterparts in the Council, led by Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, stayed back after the Houses were adjourned for the day and continued their protest. They displayed placards and raised slogans against Mr. Siddaramaiah and demanded his resignation, accusing his family of gaining hold on a piece of land belonging to a Dalit person and later getting alternative sites from MUDA for this land.

The Opposition resorted to the protest after the presiding officers of both Houses denied them permission to take up a discussion on the alleged irregularities in MUDA citing technical reasons.

In the Assembly, the Opposition members sought to raise the issue through a censuring clause, while alleging that the irregularities were of the magnitude of ₹3,000 crore and involved the family of the Chief Minister.

Last-minute probe

They alleged that the government constituted a judicial commission to look into the alleged irregularities just a few hours before the commencement of the monsoon session of the legislature only to prevent any legislature debate on the issue.

Law Minister H.K. Patil argued that the issue could not be taken up for discussion as it was not a matter of “urgent public importance” as the sites were allotted several years ago to the Chief Minister’s wife, Parvathi, in lieu of MUDA taking over her 3.16 acres of land for conversion. After hearing the views of both the Opposition and government, Speaker U.T. Khader denied permission to initiate a debate on the alleged MUDA scam.

Angry with Speaker

Angered by this, the Opposition members accused the Speaker of being partisan while pointing out that just a day ago, he had permitted Congress member K.M. Shivalinge Gowda to discuss issues related to an FIR against the Enforcement Directorate that is probing the irregularities in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. Countering this, Mr. Siddaramaiah told the Opposition members to obey the ruling given by the Speaker and not to precipitate the matter.

Angered by this, the Opposition members began a dharna holding placards. They shouted slogans against the Speaker. However, the Speaker continued with the House transactions and even allowed the government to table six Bills that were not listed in the agenda. In addition to this, three other Bills were adopted and the money Bill too was passed amid the din.

Though the House was adjourned for some time to restore order, that did not help as the Opposition members continued their dharna in the Well when the House resumed. Following this, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day after transacting for some time.

However, the protesting Opposition members refused to budge and declared that they would embark on a night-long dharna. The Council too witnessed similar scenes with the House being adjourned once to restore order as the Opposition members resorted to protest demanding resignation of Mr. Siddaramaiah.

BJP leaders issued a media statement in the night saying that they had refused to accept the offer of Mr. Khader to arrange dinner for them.