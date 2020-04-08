Opposition, activists urge Yediyurappa to act against communal propaganda

Civil society organisations and Opposition leaders, while welcoming the recent statements by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa warning of severe action against those communalising the COVID-19 pandemic, have urged him to follow it up with action against those doing so. They pointed out that many within his party were making communally provocative statements.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has demanded criminal cases against BJP legislators Renukacharya and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal over their communal statements calling for shooting of those who went to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and did not undergo tests.

In a series of tweets, JD(S) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy also called for action against the BJP party leaders. “Contrary to your stand, legislators from your own party are giving communally charged statements that you need to put an end to,” he tweeted. He also came down heavily on the tone of media coverage of the pandemic.

Two civil society organisations have written open letters condemning communalisation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the State by a section of politicians and media. “Social media and WhatsApp is filled with calls to boycott Muslims socially and even in trade. It is also happening in some villages. It cannot happen unless supported by local politicians,” said Janavadi Mahila Sanghatane, Karnataka, in an open letter on Wednesday.

Campaign for Ethical Media Reporting, a group of activists, said reporting on the pandemic with communal overtones had hit the livelihoods of people. Writer Devanur Mahadeva, in an open letter to Zarin Taj, whose family members were attacked for distributing relief material to labourers, said the attack on her family was an attack on humanity.