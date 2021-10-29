Opposed to inter-caste love affair, man murders daughter

Hassan

29 October 2021 11:17 IST

He allegedly disposed her body near Birur in Chikkamagaluru district

A resident of Shikaripur taluk in Shivamogga district allegedly murdered his daughter as he was opposed to her relationship with a youth from a different caste.

The body of Radha, 18, of Kenchegowdana Koplu in Shikaripura taluk was found in a desolate place near Birur in Chikkamagaluru district on October 28. The police have arrested her father Chandrappa.

Sources said that Radha was in love with a youth from a different caste. Her parents were against this relationship. They sent her to a relative’s place in Channagiri.

On October 27, Chandrappa was taking her back to Kenchegowdana Koplu on his bike. On the way, he tried to convince her to end the relationship, but Radha refused. Angered by her refusal, Chandrappa allegedly murdered her and disposed her body near Birur.

Later, he informed his family about her death.

Birur police have registered a case.