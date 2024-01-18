Opportunity for Karnataka to capitalise on decline in silk production in China, retired sericulture officials’ forum

January 18, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MYSURU

A substantial decline in raw silk production in neighbouring China over the last ten years has presented Karnataka with a window of opportunity to increase its silk production to meet the growing demand for the commodity in the world, opined the Retired Sericulture Department Employees’ Welfare Association.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Thursday, president of the Association N.Y. Chigari, a retired Deputy Director of Department of Sericulture, said India was second only to China in raw silk production in the world. However, silk production in China had been dipping over the last ten years, coming down from 1.70 lakh tonnes in 2015 to just 50,000 tonnes during 2022.

Sharing statistics on the world’s raw silk production, Mr. Chigari pointed out that India’s raw silk during the period had increased from 28,523 tonnes during 2015 to 36,582 during 2022.

Karnataka, which accounted for a Lion’s share in India’s raw silk production, accounting for as much as 43 per cent, by producing 11,823 tonnes during 2022. Hence, the decline in silk production in China has presented Karnataka with an opportunity to increase its production and meet the growing global demand for silk, he said.

During 2022-23, mulberry plants, whose leaves are the sole food for silkworms, had been cultivated in 1,12,658 hectares of land with 1,44,860 farmers engaged in sericulture activities. Each hectare of mulberry plantation provides job opportunity to around 13 persons about 60 per cent of whom were women, he said.

Besides, Karnataka had a total of 7269 weavers, who spin silk thread out of the silkworm cocoons.

While India had an opportunity to capitalise on the decline in silk production in China, Karnataka, which is the leading silk producer in the country, stands to benefit the most by increasing silk production and meeting the global demand for the commodity, said Mr. Chigari.

Oppose merger

The Association has also strongly opposed the proposed merger of Sericulture Department in Karnataka with Horticulture and Agriculture Department.

Contending that the merger will prove counter-productive to any effort to expand sericulture activities and increase silk production in the State, Mr. Chigari said sericulture extension activities requires personnel having expertise. He did not see any merit in the government’s plans to depute Horticulture or Agriculture Department officials to oversee sericulture activities in the State.

He appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who had earlier served as Sericulture Minister, and the present Minister for Sericulture K. Venkatesh to ensure that the Sericulture Department is not merged with Horticulture and Agriculture Departments.

The Association is striving to establish a Silk Producers’ Federation in the State and bring all the stakeholders of sericulture industry under one roof. “We can discuss the requirements of all the different stakeholders in the industry and represent the State government for assistance,” he said.

Also present on the occasion was retired Joint Director Sericulture S.S. Sadananda, who is the Honorary president of the Association.