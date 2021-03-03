Opportunity for budding artists to showcase talent

Entries invited from school students for painting contest

Budding artists will get a huge canvas to showcase their talent. The Hindu Young World and JSW Paints are conducting ‘Futurescapes’, a painting competition for school students from Classes 3 to 12.

Open for students residing in the southern States of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana along with the Union Territory of Puducherry, entries for the preliminary round must be submitted by March 10.

Topics

The topics for the competition for the Sub-Junior (Classes 3 to 5) category are ‘Dream Home’, ‘Family Picnic’, and ‘My Favourite Animal’. For the Junior (Classes 6 to 8) category, the topics are ‘Favourite Festival’, ‘Fun with Family’, and ‘Wildlife Safari’. The themes for the Senior (Classes 9 to 12) category are ‘Colours of India’, ‘Family Vacation’, and ‘Clean and Green India’.

Participants may choose one of the three topics in their respective categories and paint on a white drawing sheet (32.5 cm width and 25.5 cm height) using water colours, crayons or colour pencils. Markers or sketch pens can be used only for outlining purposes.

Participants can go to www.ywc.thehindu.com/jswpaints to complete the online registration and upload a scanned copy of their work.

A unique registration number will be generated after the uploading is completed. The number must be written on the front side of the physical copy along with the topic. On the back, entrants should fill details such as name, class, school name (with branch), city, State, category of participation, parent’s name, registered e-mail address, and mobile number.

Submission

Physical copies of the paintings with these details should be sent to the nearest office of The Hindu as chosen during the online registration process with ‘JSW Futurescapes Painting Competition 2021’ written on the top left corner of the envelope.

Participants from Mysuru and neighbouring districts may send their paintings on or before March 10 to The Hindu, No.23-9-655/1, Jeppu, Mangaladevi Temple Road, Mangaluru-575001. For details and clarifications, schools, parents, or students may contact Girish H.J. at 8139900021. They may also call the toll-free number 1800 102 1878 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. (Monday to Saturday).

Those who qualify for the finale will be intimated through the registered email address. Each participant may submit only one painting.