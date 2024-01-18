Opportunities for Mysuru businesses in UAE highlighted

January 18, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and ASSOCHAM launched a two-day interactive event in the city on Thursday to explore business opportunities for local exporters and traders to connect with global market.

The event is being held in association with government of UAE to explore the possibilities that exist for Mysuru businesses to connect to the global market through Hamriyah Free Zone.

A release said that out of 6000 plus companies operating from Hamriyah zone, 3000 were from India and hence the local businessmen in Mysuru too should explore the potential.

The event was attended by more than 120 businessmen from the city, who expressed their interest in starting a business in the UAE, the release added.

Mr. Ali Saeed Al Jarwan, Deputy Executive Director, Commercial Affairs, Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, Govt. of Sharjah, UAE provided an overview of how Sharjah was an emerging trading hub that offered unique logistical advantage through land, sea and air links, said the release.

He said the business community from Mysore could benefit by doing business from the Hamriyah Free Zone and pointed out that nearly 50 per cent of the investors in Hamriyah Free Zone were from India.

Explaining the concept of Free Trade Zones in the UAE, Geomon George from Hamriyah Free Zone, said Mysuru-based industries can leverage the Hamriyah Free Zone as a re-export base for Africa and Europe.

K.B. Lingaraju, President, MCCI said that India was UAE’s number one trading partner accounting for nearly 14 per cent of the Emirate’s non-oil exports and the India-UAE CEPA will pave the way for enhanced export growth to West Asia North Africa (WANA) region.

He said many Indian MSMEs were looking to expand their global footprint and build products and solutions for the world and the UAE was fast emerging as the preferred destination for Indian MSMEs and startups looking to go global.

“Today, MSMEs in Mysore are going global. I certainly believe that they can greatly benefit from the Hamriyah Free Zone offerings for win-win situation for both sides,” he added.