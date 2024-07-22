GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Oppn. stages walkout in Council over diversion of SCSP/TSP funds for guarantee schemes

Published - July 22, 2024 08:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Reiterating their allegations that the government was diverting funds allocated for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to implement its five guarantee schemes, the BJP and JD(S) members staged a walkout in the Legislative Council on Monday.

Defending the utilisation of funds allocated for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to provide community members the benefits of guarantee schemes, Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa said the government had taken up an evaluation of SC/ST beneficiaries under the five guarantee schemes. 

“If the number of beneficiaries is less than 24.1%, we will withdraw the funds being used for them under the guarantee schemes. Our department is evaluating and we have asked for a report. We will never use the SCPSTP funds for the general population. Our government is committed to social justice,” the Minister said.

Raising the issue, Chalavadi Narayanswamy (BJP) asked: “When guarantee benefits are given for all, why are the funds reserved for the development of SC/ST communities being utilised to give benefits to the community? Should it not come from the larger fund.”

However, the Minister said the Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub-Allocation and Tribal-Sub Allocation (Planning, Allocation and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Act, 2013 provided for the utilisation of money to schemes under provision 7C.

“The 7D that was for deemed expenditure has been removed as it had been misused citing a divisible community clause. Under 7C, money for SC/ST welfare can be used for schemes. Even before the act came into existence, money had been spent on schemes. There is no diversion of funds,” he asserted.

Stating that they were not satisfied with the Minister’s reply, the Opposition members walked out.

