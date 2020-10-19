‘Oppn. should join hands with govt. in tackling flood situation’

Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav on Sunday accused the Congress leaders of politicising the flood situation in the North Karnataka region and other parts of the State.

Mr. Jadhav addressing a press conference reiterated that the BJP-led government in the State as well as at the Centre stood with the people during tough times like COVID-19. And now, the State government has been extending all assistance to the flood-affected people of North Karnataka.

Mr. Jadhav said that it is not time to get into a blame game.

“Instead of criticising, the Congress leaders should join hands with the government and participate in a constructive manner to tackle the flood situation,” Mr. Jadhav added.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has decided to conduct an aerial survey of flood-hit areas of North Karnataka districts to assess the damage caused by rain and floods.

The State government has written to the Centre to declare floods in the State as a national disaster, Mr. Jadhav said.