‘Oppn. leaders makingirresponsible statements’

Opposition leaders are making irresponsible statements on the case in which explosives were found on the premises of the airport in Mangaluru only to gain political mileage. They should not do that, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

“Police officers have found out that the person who planted the explosives in the airport is suffering from mental imbalance. He has made hoax calls to public places in the past. He has also served a minor jail term earlier,” he said.

“After he surrendered in Bengaluru, his custody was given to Mangaluru Police. Investigation is on to find out the complete truth. Opposition leaders should not utilise the incident for political gains,” he said.

He was here to participate in a personality development programme for police personnel organised by a private organisation.

Jan 22, 2020

