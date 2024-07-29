ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion sought from Thrissur experts on bridge-mounted dredging in Gangavali

Published - July 29, 2024 09:12 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Based on their report, joint operations will be carried out, according to Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner

The Hindu Bureau

During the efforts to trace the missing truck in Gangavali river near Shirur of Uttara Kannada, various methods have been used to retrieve the truck which is believed to be buried under debris in the riverbed. | Photo Credit: Girish Pattanshetti

The Uttara Kannada district administration, which is continuing the search operations to trace three people who went missing after a landslip near Shirur in Ankola district, is contemplating bridge-mounted dredging to trace the truck believed to be under debris in the river.

In a press release on Monday, Deputy Commissioner and chairperson of District Disaster Management Authority Lakshmi Priya has said that an opinion has been sought from technical experts in Thrissur, Kerala, on deploying bridge-mounted dredger for the recovery of the truck.

And, based on their report, joint operations will be carried out with teams of Navy, Coast Guard, NDRF, SDRF and Fire and Emergency Services, she said.

The Deputy Commissioner has said that the search operations for the three missing persons in the Gangavali river will be continued on Tuesday using boats.

