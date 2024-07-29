Opinion sought from Thrissur experts on bridge-mounted dredging in Gangavali

The Uttara Kannada district administration, which is continuing the search operations to trace three people who went missing after a landslip near Shirur in Ankola district, is contemplating bridge-mounted dredging to trace the truck believed to be under debris in the river.

In a press release on Monday, Deputy Commissioner and chairperson of District Disaster Management Authority Lakshmi Priya has said that an opinion has been sought from technical experts in Thrissur, Kerala, on deploying bridge-mounted dredger for the recovery of the truck.

And, based on their report, joint operations will be carried out with teams of Navy, Coast Guard, NDRF, SDRF and Fire and Emergency Services, she said.

The Deputy Commissioner has said that the search operations for the three missing persons in the Gangavali river will be continued on Tuesday using boats.