GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Opinion sought from Thrissur experts on bridge-mounted dredging in Gangavali

Based on their report, joint operations will be carried out, according to Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner

Published - July 29, 2024 09:12 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
During the efforts to trace the missing truck in Gangavali river near Shirur of Uttara Kannada, various methods have been used to retrieve the truck which is believed to be buried under debris in the riverbed.

During the efforts to trace the missing truck in Gangavali river near Shirur of Uttara Kannada, various methods have been used to retrieve the truck which is believed to be buried under debris in the riverbed. | Photo Credit: Girish Pattanshetti

The Uttara Kannada district administration, which is continuing the search operations to trace three people who went missing after a landslip near Shirur in Ankola district, is contemplating bridge-mounted dredging to trace the truck believed to be under debris in the river.

In a press release on Monday, Deputy Commissioner and chairperson of District Disaster Management Authority Lakshmi Priya has said that an opinion has been sought from technical experts in Thrissur, Kerala, on deploying bridge-mounted dredger for the recovery of the truck.

And, based on their report, joint operations will be carried out with teams of Navy, Coast Guard, NDRF, SDRF and Fire and Emergency Services, she said.

The Deputy Commissioner has said that the search operations for the three missing persons in the Gangavali river will be continued on Tuesday using boats.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.