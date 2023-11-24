HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Operation to fix radio-collars on wild elephants begins in Hassan

November 24, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department officials began an operation to install radio collars on nine wild elephants roaming in parts of Belur, Alur and Sakleshpur taluks on Friday.

The operation will continue up to December 15. The department has made arrangements for the operations by bringing in nine tamed elephants from elephant camps.

D. Mohan Kumar, DCF of Hassan Division, will lead the team of officers engaged in the operation. The team has been assisted by veterinarians and caretakers of elephants.

The operation to radio-collar elephants was supposed to be conducted in August–September this year. However, it was postponed following the death of H.H. Venkatesh, an outsourced employee of the department, in an elephant attack during the operation in Alur taluk on August 31.

Mr. Mohan Kumar has told the media that this time the department made suitable arrangements for the safety of the staff during the operations. The team would capture elephants after firing tranquillizer darts. Radio collars would be installed on the wild elephants so that their movements could be tracked later.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hassan / animal / forests / environmental issues

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.