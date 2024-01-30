GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Operation to drive away wild elephants on the outskirts of Chikkamagaluru continues

District administration extends prohibitory orders in villages on the outskirts of the city by one more day

January 30, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Chikkamagaluru district administration extended the prohibitory orders in villages on the outskirts of the city by one more day, as the operation to drive wild elephants away did not end on Tuesday, January 30. The nearby localities remain under prohibitory orders up to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 31, as per the communication from the district administration.

Schools and colleges in these areas remained closed on Tuesday as well. The Forest Department is conducting the operation to drive away around 25 wild elephants back to deep forests.

The herd, identified by the Forest Department as Beetamma group, was spotted roaming near Amber Valley School on the city outskirts on Sunday. The district administration clamped prohibitory orders in villages to ensure the operation ran smoothly. The officers anticipated that the drive would conclude by Tuesday morning.

As the operation continued, the administration extended the prohibitory orders by one more day. The areas covered under the orders include K.R. Pet, Mattikere, Mavinakere, Neradi, Biggadevanahalli, Bigganahalli, Haluvalli, Kambihalli, Tagadur, Kundur, Kesavina Mane, Mallur, Kenchanahalli and Hadihalli.

The district administration has sought people’s cooperation during the driving operation. The Forest Department has involved its staff for the drive, and eight kumki (tamed and trained) elephants are also on the job.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.