Karnataka

Operation to catch tiger

With reports about a tiger being sighted at Kohalli village in Athani taluk of Belagavi district, the Forest Department officials have launched a search operation to catch the wild animal.

Forest Department teams have reached the village on Sunday and launched the search operation after village residents alerted them. A few residents who captured the movement of the tiger using their mobile phones passed the videos on to the forest officials.

However, the forest officials are yet to confirm whether it is a tiger. According to them, the wild animal is likely to be a hyena. But they are continuing with the search operation.


