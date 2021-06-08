Operation to capture elephants put off

Hassan

08 June 2021 19:49 IST

The elephant capture operation, which was supposed to start on Monday, has been postponed by the Forest Department. Officers could not get some materials necessary for the operation in view of the lockdown.

K.N. Basavaraj, Deputy Conservator of Forests of Hassan, informed the media that the operation had been postponed owing to the non-availability of essential materials. The dates of the operation would be notified soon.

The department has decided to capture two tuskers that are causing trouble in parts of Alur and Sakleshpur taluks. The plan is to capture and relocate the animals after fitting radio collars. A series of deaths in elephant attacks in the district forced the department to take up this operation. This year so far six people have died in the attacks.

With the help of radio collars, the officers can track the movement of tuskers.