Operation to capture elephants postponed as animals move to ‘inaccessible places’

January 23, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Forest Department has temporarily postponed the operation to capture trouble-causing elephants in Hassan district. The elephants, meant to be captured, have moved to inaccessible places where the operation cannot be conducted, forcing the officers to stop the operation.

Hassan DCF Sourabh Kumar told the media on Tuesday that the operation had been postponed temporarily. “Elephants to be captured have been camping in inaccessible places. And they have been part of herds, which include trouble-causing elephants. It is impossible to capture elephants safely in such conditions. Hence, we are postponing the operation,” he said.

Further, the officer said that the operation would resume as soon as the ground situation was conducive to capturing the elephants.

The department staff, who resumed the elephant capture operation on January 13, captured three tuskers. Earlier, the operation was abandoned on December 4, following the death of Arjuna, the tusker, in a fight with a wild elephant.

The operation involved staff from the Hassan and Mysuru divisions. Eight elephants from Mathigodu and Dubare camps were brought in for the operation.

Many wild elephants, spread over different groups, have been roaming in the human habitats of the Sakleshpur, Belur, Alur and Yeslur Ranges of forest. The people of Hassan have been demanding that the State government capture all elephants that roam in the locality.

