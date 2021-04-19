Operation to capture elephant continues

The wild elephant was spotted on the outskirts of Dharwad on Monday.

The operation to capture the wild elephant that strayed onto the Karnatak University campus in Dharwad on Sunday continued on Monday.

After being alerted by some shepherds who spotted the wild elephant in an open space behind the Police Training Academy on Kalghatgi Road near Dharwad, a team of officials led by Deputy Conservator of Forests Yashpal Ksheersagar rushed to the spot.

Mr. Ksheersagar said that the elephant had tried to cross the bypass road but had retracted owing to movement of vehicles and subsequently, strayed back to the sand depot behind the Police Training Academy.

He said that a team of veterinary doctors from Binkadakatti Zoo near Gadag and the Elephant Camp in Sakrebailu in Shivamogga would reach Dharwad. Three tamed elephants from the elephant camp were also being brought to Dharwad to capture the wild elephant.

He said that the operation would continue on Monday night and people residing in Mailarlingeshwar Nagar, Nuggikeri and surrounding areas have been asked to be careful and not to venture out during the operation.